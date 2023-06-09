DC Jammu reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra, visits Yatri Niwas

Jammu, June 9: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa today visited Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar to inspect the arrangements for the comfortable stay for Amarnath yatris.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that she also convened a meeting with senior officers from concerned departments to review the arrangements.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the establishment of registration counters for tatkal registration of the pilgrims.
The Deputy Commissioner also discussed the requirement of other facilities like accommodation, barricading, security arrangements, wi-fi and other facilities, power and water supply etc near the Registration Counters.
The cleanliness, sanitation, hygiene and medical facilities at these counters were also discussed in the meeting.
The Deputy Commissioner also allotted separate duties to senior officers of different departments to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made for smooth conduct of Yatra well before the commencement of Yatra.
SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli, ADC ADM Sandeep Seointra along with other senior officers from concerned departments were present in the meeting.