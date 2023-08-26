DC Reasi hands over relief cheque to family of accident victim

Reasi, Aug 25: Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Babila Rakwal today handed over a cheque amounting to Rs. 1 lakh as interim relief to the Next of the Kin of an accident victim namely Manjeet Singh.
The assistance was provided under Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident Victim Fund to Maninder Kour. Manjeet Singh died in a road accident at Shafi Morh, Hamosan Chassana. Assistant Regional Transport Officer Tara Mani was also present.
The DDC said that the objective of the fund is to provide immediate succor to the dependents/ kith and kin/ legal heirs of the persons killed, injured in road accidents of passenger cum private vehicles including the vehicles owned by government corporations/public sector undertakings etc.