DC reviews functioning of PACS in District Udhampur

Udhampur, Oct 6 : Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Saloni Rai on Friday chaired the District Cooperative Development Committee (DCDC) meeting in the Mini Conference Hall, DC Office Complex to discuss and assess the operations of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) within the district.
During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held covering several key aspects, including the adoption status of model bye-laws by all 39 PACS, procurement of hardware, and the selection of a system integrator for computerisation.
The meeting also addressed district-wise targets for establishing new multipurpose PACS, the PMKSK initiative, the formulation of Farmers' Producer Organisations (FPOs) by PACS, identification of PACS for convergence with the PM-KUSUM scheme, utilizing PACS as Common Service Centers, and establishing Jan Aushadi Kendras to improve access to generic medicines at the rural level.
The Deputy Commissioner issued essential directives to relevant departments emphasizing the need for close coordination to revitalize the PACS in the district. She urged these departments to expedite the development of an action plan & work in collaboration for achieving all the targets within stipulated time.
Notable attendees at the meeting included Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Rafiq Ahmed Jaral; Deputy Registrar Cooperatives, Priyanka Sharma; Chief Agriculture Officer, Sanjay Anand and representatives from allied departments & NABARD.