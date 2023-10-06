DC reviews functioning of PACS in District Udhampur

During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held covering several key aspects, including the adoption status of model bye-laws by all 39 PACS, procurement of hardware, and the selection of a system integrator for computerisation.

The meeting also addressed district-wise targets for establishing new multipurpose PACS, the PMKSK initiative, the formulation of Farmers' Producer Organisations (FPOs) by PACS, identification of PACS for convergence with the PM-KUSUM scheme, utilizing PACS as Common Service Centers, and establishing Jan Aushadi Kendras to improve access to generic medicines at the rural level.