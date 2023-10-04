DC Samba addresses public grievances at Samotha

The event witnessed the participation of several prominent figures, including BDC Chairperson Ramesh Singh, PRI members and senior officers from the district administration.

The event commenced with a welcome address by BDO Sumb, Sunil Sharma, followed by a speech by the sarpanch, who commended the DC Samba for being the first to visit the isolated village of Samotha.

Several pressing issues were addressed during the camp, including the scarcity of water in Panchayat Goran and Samotha. The closure of the road connecting Samba to Goran was raised as a concern and a request was made to commence the construction of the road.