DC Samba addresses public grievances at Samotha

Samban Oct 4 : The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Samba, Abhishek Sharma today organised a public grievance redressal camp at the remote village of Samotha as part of the Weekly Block Diwas.
The event witnessed the participation of several prominent figures, including BDC Chairperson Ramesh Singh, PRI members and senior officers from the district administration.
The event commenced with a welcome address by BDO Sumb, Sunil Sharma, followed by a speech by the sarpanch, who commended the DC Samba for being the first to visit the isolated village of Samotha.
Several pressing issues were addressed during the camp, including the scarcity of water in Panchayat Goran and Samotha. The closure of the road connecting Samba to Goran was raised as a concern and a request was made to commence the construction of the road.
Local residents expressed their gratitude for the recent black-topping of the road from Goran to Baba Shivo and urged a similar upgrade for the road leading to Samotha.
The attendees urged that the Devasthan, holy temple of Baba Shivo be placed under the shrine board's supervision to enhance tourist facilities and promote tourism in the area. Additionally, there were pleas for the repair of damaged pipes that were impeding water connectivity under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).
Other demands included the establishment of a Primary Health Center (PHC) in Goran and Samotha and upgrade of the PHC in Sumb with additional doctors and diagnostic equipment like X-ray and ECG machines, along with ambulance facilities.