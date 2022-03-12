DCs asked to make Patwaris’ offices functional by March 31

Jammu, Mar 12: J&K government has asked all the Deputy Commissioners (DC) to establish the offices of Patwaris in their respective jurisdictions and make them functional by or before March 31, 2022.
The directive has been issued in pursuant to the direction of the Chief Secretary for institutionalisation of the office of Patwari and for ensuring the convenience of delivery of services to the citizens and access to the smooth delivery of processes related to land record.
“It is hereby enjoined upon all the DCs to ensure that the Patwaris without any office accommodation are provided with an office accommodation, preferably in any vacant government building, school, office or in a PanchayatGhar. These office locations of the concerned Patwaris of the PatwarHalqa will be notified by the DC concerned and publicised in print, electronic and social media for the information of all,” read a circular issued by the Commissioner Secretary Revenue, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.