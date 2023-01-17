DDC chairperson, ex-MLC, TAAJ members call on LG

Jammu, Jan 17:NuzhatIshfaq, DDC Chairperson, Ganderbal called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today at Raj Bhawan.
The DDC Chairperson apprised the Lt Governor about various issues of public importance of Ganderbal. She also put forth the issue of installation of electric poles in the district.
Former Legislator, Surinder Ambardar also called on the Lt Governor and projected welfare issues of the minority community employees working in Kashmir. He hailed the Lt Governor-led UT administration for the land reforms and taking concrete measures for the equitable development of J&K.
Later, Nazir Ahmad Ganie, BJP District President Anantnag, met the Lt Governor and apprised him about the various developmental issues of Anantnag pertaining to augmentation of healthcare facilities, road widening, and other such matters.
Meanwhile, Travel Agents Association of Jammu led by its President Capt Anil Gour (Retd.) also met Lt Governor and put forth various concerning issues of tour operators and travel agents, and promotion of tourism in Jammu. The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the demands put forth by members of the delegations and assured appropriate redressal of all their genuine issues and demands.