DDC Chairperson Ganderbal, President JK Workers Party call on LG

Jammu, May 6: DDC Chairperson Ganderbal Nuzhat Ishfaq; President, Jammu & Kashmir Workers Party (JKWP), Mir Junaid called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.
The DDC chairperson apprised the Lt Governor about the status of ongoing development works pertaining to her district, besides demanding speedy execution and timely completion of 93 MW New Hydro Electric Power Project and prioritization of major NHAI projects in Ganderbal.
The Lt Governor while interacting with the DDC chairperson appreciated her endeavors toward public welfare and development of her district.
Later, Mir Junaid, President Jammu & Kashmir Workers Party (JKWP) also called on the Lt Governor and highlighted various issues of public importance.
The Lt Governor assured the visiting delegations that all the issues projected by them would be taken into consideration for their early redressal on merit.