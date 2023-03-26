DDC Chairpersons meet Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Mar 26: Chairpersons of various District Development Councils from Jammu Division met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.
Saraf Singh Nag, DDC Chairperson Reasi; Bharat Bhushan, DDC Chairperson Jammu; Keshav Dutt Sharma, DDC Chairperson Samba; Col. (Rtd) Mahan Singh, DDC Chairperson Kathua; Lal Chand, DDC Chairperson Udhampur and Sh Dhananter Singh, DDC Chairperson Doda discussed with the Lt Governor various matters pertaining to the development and strengthening of PRIs.
They further apprised the Lt Governor about their District-specific issues and sought his intervention in the early redressal of the same.
The Lt Governor reiterated the government’s commitment to empower the Panchayati Raj Institutions, and facilitate cooperation & coordination between the administration and the PRI representatives. He assured the DDC Chairpersons of due consideration of the issues projected during the interaction.
Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj was also present in the meeting.