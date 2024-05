Kishtwar, May 3: Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav, today conducted inspection of the Cow Shelter in Ward 13 of Kishtwar Municipality.

The visit aimed to assess the condition of the shelters and ensure the welfare of stray animals in the district.

During the inspection, Dr Devansh Yadav directed the Municipal Authorities and Animal Husbandry Department to provide proper care to stray animals until their owners claim them.