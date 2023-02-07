DDC member among eight arrested for pelting stones during eviction drive in Jammu

He said the police had to fire teargas shells to disperse the protesters and to keep situation under control.

"A case under relevant sections of law was registered after the incident and investigation was set into motion during which many stone pelters have been identified."

He said so far eight people have been arrested who include some identified stone pelters and few other people on the charges of instigating the people.

He said DDC member from Doda Mehraj Malik of Aam Aadmi Party has also been arrested.