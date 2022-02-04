DDC Poonch chairperson calls on Lt Governor

Jammu, Feb 4: District Development Council (DDC) Poonch Chairperson Tazeem Akther Friday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Akther apprised the LG about various matters pertaining to the development of her district, besides putting forth the demand of a women college, a trauma centre for Poonch, expediting Jammu-Poonch National Highway, and proper maintenance and functioning of PDD projects.
The LG while interacting with Akther assured that all the genuine issues would be looked into for their redressal on merit.
He urged Akther to continue her endeavours for promoting the welfare of the people of Poonch and development of the district.