DDC Ramban chairperson calls on Lt Governor

The demands included construction of Sports Stadium in the hilly area of Lamber Banihal and Sangaldan; employing locals in the projects of railway construction and national highways; restoration of Chachawah-Ind water supply scheme; construction of bridge over Chappran Nallah at Haroge, besides creation of Tourism Development Authority for promoting tourism in Ramban and augmentation of power supply. The LG assured them of appropriate action by the concerned quarters of the line departments for the redressal of genuine issues on merit. He urged the PRI representatives to continue their endeavours for promoting public welfare issues and addressing the needs of people with active involvement in the decision-making process at the grass root level.