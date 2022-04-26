DDOs asked to update APRs of J&K gazetted officers by April 30

Jammu, Apr 26: Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) of all J&K government departments, offices or organizations have been asked to ensure “necessary filling or updation of 'Gazetted Officers’ data' vis-a-vis their Annual Performance Reports (APRs) by or before April 30, 2022.”
In this connection, the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department has been requested that the salary of DDOs for the month of April “may not be disbursed till it is certified by DDO that he or she has filled or updated 'Gazetted Officers Data' in respect of all Gazetted officers working under his or her establishment.”
Principal Secretary to the Government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi has stated, “In connection with implementation of online filing of Annual Performance Reports (APRs) in respect of Gazetted officers (excluding Judicial, IAS, IPS, IFoS and JKAS officers) working in various departments, offices or organizations, vide Circular No 53-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated December 9, 2021, detailed instructions were issued to Drawing and Disbursing Officers to upload the data of Gazetted Officers working in the department, office or organization data using their existing login credentials on Centralized Personnel Information System (CPIS) portal.”
He said that the Gazetted officers whose data had been filled or updated on CPIS portal by their respective DDOs, their government e-mail IDs (@jk.gov.in) were created for the purpose of online filing of Annual Performance Reports.
“However, those Gazetted officers whose 'Gazetted Officers Data' has not been filled or updated on CPIS portal by their respective DDOs, their government e-mail IDs (@jk.gov.in) have not been created,” Dwivedi said.
He impressed upon Gazetted Officers (including working on in-charge capacities) of various departments, offices or organizations to get their 'Gazetted Officers Data' filled or updated on CPIS portal by their DDOs immediately. “Besides, Drawing and Disbursing Officers of all departments, offices or organizations shall ensure necessary filling or updation of 'Gazetted Officers Data' of all the Gazetted officers working under their establishment by or before April 30, 2022,” he directed.