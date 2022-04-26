DDOs asked to update APRs of J&K gazetted officers by April 30

In this connection, the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department has been requested that the salary of DDOs for the month of April “may not be disbursed till it is certified by DDO that he or she has filled or updated 'Gazetted Officers Data' in respect of all Gazetted officers working under his or her establishment.”

Principal Secretary to the Government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi has stated, “In connection with implementation of online filing of Annual Performance Reports (APRs) in respect of Gazetted officers (excluding Judicial, IAS, IPS, IFoS and JKAS officers) working in various departments, offices or organizations, vide Circular No 53-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated December 9, 2021, detailed instructions were issued to Drawing and Disbursing Officers to upload the data of Gazetted Officers working in the department, office or organization data using their existing login credentials on Centralized Personnel Information System (CPIS) portal.”