DDOs asked to upload valid documents against rejected works on BEAMS portal

Jammu, June 9: Finance Department has asked all the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to upload valid documents of Administrative Approval or Technical Sanction (AA/TS), PROOF photographs and other information against each rejected ongoing work or activity on BEAMS portal.
This should be done in a time bound manner, preferably within a week's time so that the funds can be authorized accordingly, the department has directed.
All the departments and District Developments Commissioners (DDCs) have been asked to issue necessary instructions to the concerned DDOs working under their administrative control to adhere to instructions, issued in this connection, strictly.
The department has warned that uploading of invalid documents or photographs or information against the rejected works or activities will again lead to rejection.
“The repeated rejections will result in permanent blocking of the work or activity by the system thereby debarring the said work or activity for further release of funds. Under such circumstances, the concerned ODO shall be personally liable for any kind of default on this account. The DDOs, who are again found uploading invalid documents or photographs or information on the Budget Estimation, Allocation and Monitoring System (BEAMS) portal shall face strict action as warranted under rules,” it has been cautioned.
The instructions have been issued after the Finance Department has rejected back various ongoing works or activities to the DDOs or Departments through “Rejection module” on BEAMS portal on the basis of discrepancies noticed in documents viz. AA/TS, PROOF (Photographic Record Of Onsite Facility) photographs etc uploaded by the DDOs while preferring the bills through JKPaySys and PROOF app.
“The DDOs have been provided with the access on BEAMS portal to carry out the necessary rectification by uploading the valid documents or photographs or information against each rejected ongoing work or activity under Capex budget including the district Capex,” the department has mentioned.
All the Directors Finance or FA&CAOs (Financial Advisors and Chief Accounts Officers) and Directors Planning or Joint Directors Planning in the Administrative Departments and Accounts Officers in the DCC offices will oversee the progress on this account. A review in this regard will be held by the Finance department, it has been specified.