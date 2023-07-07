Jammu

Death anniversary of Begum Akbar Jehan | NC finalises programme

Jammu, July 7: National Conference (NC) in Jammu has finalised its programme in connection with the 23rd death anniversary of Begum Akbar Jehan.

According to a press note, in  a meeting senior leaders and party functionaries of Districts Jammu Urban, Jammu Rural A, Jammu Rural B and Samba participated in strength, under the Chairmanship of Rattan Lal Gupta Provincial President Jammu Province the other day. It was decided that Madr-e- Meharban’s 23rd death anniversary shall be commemorated at Party headquarter Sher-e- Kashmir Bhavan, Jammu on July 11. All the other districts of Jammu Province shall commemorate the day at their respective headquarters as usual.

