Deepak Kumar to hold additional charge of DG Prisons

“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Shri Deepak Kumar, IPS (RR:1993), Director General, Prosecution, J&K, and holding the additional charge of the posts of Managing Director, Police Housing Corporation and Director Prosecution, Kashmir, shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Director General of Police, Prisons, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” read a govt order.