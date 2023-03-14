Delegation calls on LG Sinha

The members of the delegation led by Chairperson of the organisation Padma Shri Prof Vishwa Murti Shastri apprised the Lt Governor about the efforts of the organisation to promote and preserve “Sanskaar, Sanskriti & Sanskrit”. They discussed the establishment of vedic schools, library and granting scholarships to students through the organisation. The members of the delegation also submitted a proposal for the establishment of Shri Sharda Peetha International University in J&K UT.