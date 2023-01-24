Delegation of Kashmir AAP leaders visit schools in Delhi

Jammu, Jan 24: A day after the important organisational meeting of Jammu and Kashmir unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was chaired by National General Secretary Sandeep Pathak in Delhi, a delegation of Kashmir leaders of the party visited schools of Delhi.
According to a press note, leaders said that the education model of Delhi has set a trademark of international repute but Jammu and Kashmir’s education model is lagging far. The leaders of Aam Aadmi Party from Kashmir attended a meeting of organisation on Monday while delegation of these leaders visited schools of Delhi on Tuesday.
“During their visit, management of these schools gave a presentation to these leaders regarding the overall working of the institution and the way by which facilities of international level have been provided in the institutions. The Jammu and Kashmir leaders of Aam Aadmi Party observed the working of schools especially in terms of highly advanced facilities being made available for the students,” the press note said.
The leaders from Jammu and Kashmir while mentioning about the facilities in the schools and the way with which these institutions are working in international repute said that education model implemented by Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi has set a trademark and party has shown to the country that how education sector is transformed towards constructive level.