Delegation of Kashmir AAP leaders visit schools in Delhi

According to a press note, leaders said that the education model of Delhi has set a trademark of international repute but Jammu and Kashmir’s education model is lagging far. The leaders of Aam Aadmi Party from Kashmir attended a meeting of organisation on Monday while delegation of these leaders visited schools of Delhi on Tuesday.

“During their visit, management of these schools gave a presentation to these leaders regarding the overall working of the institution and the way by which facilities of international level have been provided in the institutions. The Jammu and Kashmir leaders of Aam Aadmi Party observed the working of schools especially in terms of highly advanced facilities being made available for the students,” the press note said.