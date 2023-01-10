Delegations call on LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Jan 10: Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir, Vice Chairperson, DDC Kupwara called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan here today.
He submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to various issues of public importance of Lolab area including augmentation of sports, education and infrastructure facilities, road connectivity, sanctioning of fire station, development of religious shrines and tourism promotion.
Similarly, Riyaaz Bashir Naaz, DDC member Poonch apprised the Lt Governor about development issues of Poonch related to upgradation of health facilities, road connectivity, power supply etc. Later, a public delegation from Inderwal area of Kishtwar headed by Sh Tariq Hussain Keen, J&K Secretary, BJP Minority Morcha projected various concerning issues of minority communities, Village Defence and Dhok Defence Committee members; promotion of Pahari languages, besides other development issues of Bunjwah, Drabshalla, Mughalmaidan, Chatroo, Marwah & Warwan.
The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the visiting delegations assured them that all the genuine issues raised by them would be addressed on merit.