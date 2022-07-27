Delegations meet Ashok Koul

According to a press note, a deputation of retired incharge headmasters called on Koul under the chairmanship of Convenor J&K BJP Employee, Education and Teacher Cell Mukarjeet Sharma (IFS Retd) at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. The deputation presented their long pending issue regarding the regularisation of incharge headmasters which has been delayed since January 2012.

Ashok Koul gave a patient hearing to the issues presented by the deputation and assured to solve the matter at the earliest. Dwarka Paul Sharma, Dharam Chand Malgotra, Kripal Singh, Gayan Chand, Kuldeep Kumar Sharma and Ratan Chand Incharge headmasters were present in the deputation.