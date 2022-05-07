Delimitation Commission worked in transparent, unbiased manner: BJP

Jammu, May 7: BJP spokesperson Y V Sharma on Saturday said the Delimitation Commission has worked in transparent and unbiased manner.
Addressing a press conference he said,” Delimitation Commission has, for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, applied all the parameters mandated by law in a judicious manner to carve out the constituencies which will provide populations living in diverse geographical areas of the Union Territory an equitable opportunity to exercise of their democratic rights.”
Dr Pardeep Mahotra media incharge was also present in the press conference held at Jammu today.
Sharma claimed that it was a clear break from all the past exercises, which were carried out “in the aftermath of the bad precedent that was set just after Independence when, in a completely autocratic manner, only 30 seats were arbitrarily allocated to Jammu and 43 to Kashmir after throwing all norms to the winds.”
Sharma emphasized that had this Delimitation Commission been constituted initially to start with in 1957, when the elections of the state were held for the first time, taking the J&K as a single unit and dividing the constituencies honestly, transparently and judiciously, the terrorism would not have grown in the J&K state and the migration of the community would not have happened.
He asserted that the subsequent exercises carried out under the provisions of the Constitution of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and the Jammu and Kashmir Representation of People Act 1957, not only “perpetuated the discrimination but also indulged in large scale gerrymandering thus further disempowering the people of Jammu and other sections.”