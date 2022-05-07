Delimitation Commission worked in transparent, unbiased manner: BJP

Sharma claimed that it was a clear break from all the past exercises, which were carried out “in the aftermath of the bad precedent that was set just after Independence when, in a completely autocratic manner, only 30 seats were arbitrarily allocated to Jammu and 43 to Kashmir after throwing all norms to the winds.”

Sharma emphasized that had this Delimitation Commission been constituted initially to start with in 1957, when the elections of the state were held for the first time, taking the J&K as a single unit and dividing the constituencies honestly, transparently and judiciously, the terrorism would not have grown in the J&K state and the migration of the community would not have happened.