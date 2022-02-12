Delimitation Commission’s draft report |NC stages protests in Jammu, Rajouri, Ramban

The NC activists in Jammu protested against the "illogical restructuring" of assembly constituencies across J&K and clubbing of Poonch and Rajouri districts with the Anantnag parliamentary constituency.

The NC district presidents and other functionaries of various wings presented a memorandum to respective Deputy Commissioners in Jammu province, highlighting the grave anomalies in the recommendations. In Jammu district a protest was led by NC Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta.