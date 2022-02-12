Delimitation Commission’s draft report |NC stages protests in Jammu, Rajouri, Ramban

Jammu / Rajouri / Ramban, Feb 12: National Conference (NC) Saturday staged protests in Jammu and Rajouri against the Delimitation Commission's draft report.
The NC activists in Jammu protested against the "illogical restructuring" of assembly constituencies across J&K and clubbing of Poonch and Rajouri districts with the Anantnag parliamentary constituency.
The NC district presidents and other functionaries of various wings presented a memorandum to respective Deputy Commissioners in Jammu province, highlighting the grave anomalies in the recommendations. In Jammu district a protest was led by NC Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta.
The NC presented memorandum to Deputy Commissioners of Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Ramban, Doda, Reasi, and Kishtwar districts. The memorandum expressed concern over ignoring topography, internal dimension, population and linkages with the administrative units while restructuring the constituencies. The party viewed seriously wiping Suchetgarh, Raipur-Domana and Gool-Arnas from the legislative map of the province, saying that fiddling with these constituencies would have a large-scale political, physical, and psychological repercussions.
The memorandum sought immediate rollback of the recommendations, saying that these were anti-people and against the democratic ethos of the country.
In Rajouri, NC held a protest demonstration against the Delimitation Commission's draft report demanding immediate corrections and justice to all the ignored areas. The protest was held in Rajouri town from Dak Bungalow Rajouri and after passing through Gujjar Mandi ended at Deputy Commissioner's Office where the protestors staged a sit in and submitted a memorandum to the officers of the administration for further submission to the Delimitation Commission and the Election Commission of India. "Attaching Khawas tehsil with Darhal and areas of Doongi with the newly-created Thanamandi, Manjakote constituency are glaring examples of how the draft proposals are not as per ground conditions," the protestors said.
NC also staged a protest at Ramban against the redrawing of assembly constituencies by Delimitation Commission. NC office bearers and workers assembled at the tourist cafeteria Ramban and staged a protest march.
Later, they submitted a memorandum to DC Ramban Mussarat Islam for onward submission to head of Delimitation Commission, Justice Ranjana Prakesh Desai with regard redrawing of boundaries in Banihal and Ramban constituency.
In the memorandum, they said Tehsil Pogal Paristan (Ukhral) was one unit and could not be divided into two parts.
They also protested the draft proposal of dividing Gool and Sangaldan and making Gool part of Banihal despite having no connectivity with it and being far away from it.
People in Gool also continued their protest against the Delimitation Commission's draft report for the second consecutive day.
They were protesting against bifurcating and merging of 70,000 population of sub division Gool into Banihal and Ramban assembly constituency.
They also demanded a separate Gool- Gandhari assembly constituency.