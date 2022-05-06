Delimitation report not fair : Rajni Patil

Jammu, May 6: AICC incharge Jammu and Kashmir affairs and MP Rajni Patil on Friday expressed dismay over the Delimitation Commission report alleging that it was “unfair and politically motivated.”
She stated that it had created large-scale resentment amongst people. Patil was reviewing the current political situation with senior leaders of the party during her two-day stay in the winter capital.
She, along with Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKJPCC) president G A Mir, left for Srinagar in the afternoon to assess the situation there.
During her stay in Jammu, she had detailed deliberations with the senior leaders including PCC functionaries, DCC presidents, former ministers and legislators, senior functionaries of frontal wings in the province.
The leaders briefed her about the ground situation especially with regard to the delimitation which, they alleged, “was widely opposed by the majority areas because the Commission had not followed the basic norms of delimitation and ignored the ground situations of topography, connectivity, population, continuity etc.”
She was apprised about the resentment amongst people in most areas. Patil had a detailed overview of the party affairs and the measures needed to further strengthen it (party) up to grass root levels.