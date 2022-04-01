Demise of Justice G L Raina | J&K High Court holds Full Court Reference

Jammu, Apr 1: A Full Court Reference was held today in the court room of Chief Justice at Jammu wing of High Court to condole the demise of Justice Girdhari Lal Raina, a former Judge of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir.
On the occasion, Advocate General and President, J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, in their condolence addresses remembered the contribution of late Justice Raina as a Judge of J&K High Court.
Advocate General, on his behalf and on behalf of the State Government Advocates and Bar offered condolences on the demise of late Justice Raina and prayed for his eternal peace and strength to the bereaved family.
President, J&K High Court Bar Association, also offered condolences on his behalf and on behalf of the Bar Executives and other Bar members and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Pankaj Mithal, on his behalf and on behalf of other Judges of the High Court prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family of late Justice Raina to bear this irreparable loss.
Meanwhile, Judges from Srinagar Bench and President High Court Bar Association Srinagar along with Bar members joined the Full Court Reference proceedings virtually.
Proceedings were conducted by the Registrar General.
The Full Court proceedings ended with observance of one minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.