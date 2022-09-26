'Democratic Azad Party': Ghulam Nabi Azad announces name of his new party

About the flag and its colours, Azad said that mustard colour means creativity and it also means diversity as well. “Our country India and J&K is full of diversity. White means peace. We are followers of Gandhiji and will follow path of peace. Dark blue means deep sea, rather a depth from deep sea to skies. We should have depth,” he said.

He said that there will be elections in the party from grassroot level. “We are here to compete at our own level. I have no competition with any party. Will compete like students compete with each other in a classroom. We don’t have any an enemy or foe. Public is supreme and they have to decide about our fate,” Azad said, adding that for him, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christians are “just four chambers of a human heart.”

He said that 50 per cent tickets will be given to youth. About article 370, Azad said that he never said it won’t be restored. “I stated if someone can persuade PM Narendera Modiji or Home Minister Amit Shahji. Frankly speaking, I don’t have such influence,” he said. “If someone can persuade Modiji or Shah, they are welcome. I can’t do that as I have no such strength at present.”