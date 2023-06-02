Demonstration held over partial demolition of commercial building in Kathua

Jammu, June 2: A large number of people including the showroom building owner today blocked the Jammu-Pathankot highway for several hours to protest against the "partial demolition" of an "illegal" building at Shaheedi Chowk by the concerned authorities in Kathua.
The officials from the civil administration accompanied by a huge contingent of police with JCB machines reached the Shaheedi Chowk area around 4:30 am and they partially demolished the building which they claimed was constructed illegally.
As soon as the building and showroom owner came to know about this, they reached the area. Gradually, the people also gathered at the place and protested with their family members. They accused the concerned authorities of harassing them.