Dengue cases | Jammu records highest single day spike

Jammu, Aug 28: Jammu on Monday recorded the highest spike in a single day in dengue cases . Thirty cases were reported today and 22 infected dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals.
Atleast 30 fresh dengue cases were detected from Jammu, Rajouri, Samba and Kathua and 22 dengue infected patients were undergoing treatment in different government hospitals including six in Government Medical College, and Hospital, Jammu, and three in Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar.
As per the officials, 191 dengue samples were tested and 30 of them were tested dengue infected that include six children, 24 adults including 16 women and eight men. Among these dengue cases, 23 cases surfaced from Jammu’s populated areas alone, five from Rajouri, one each from Samba, and Kathua districts, the official said.
“Total 42 patients were admitted to GMCH Jammu. Of these 42 dengue patients, 32 patients were discharged after successful treatment, and nine dengue infected patients are still under treatment. So far, one death has been reported in Jammu,” the officials quoting the figures said.
A total of 4871 tests were conducted and 258 were tested dengue infected. Atleast 90 severely ill dengue infected patients were admitted in the hospital, and 66 of them were discharged. One LAMA (dengue) in one of the hospitals, and 22 dengue patients are under treatment in different hospitals of Jammu.
In Govt Gandhi Nagar Hospital, 11 dengue patients were so far admitted, 8 of them were discharged, and three were still under treatment.