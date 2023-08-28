Dengue cases | Jammu records highest single day spike

Atleast 30 fresh dengue cases were detected from Jammu, Rajouri, Samba and Kathua and 22 dengue infected patients were undergoing treatment in different government hospitals including six in Government Medical College, and Hospital, Jammu, and three in Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar.

As per the officials, 191 dengue samples were tested and 30 of them were tested dengue infected that include six children, 24 adults including 16 women and eight men. Among these dengue cases, 23 cases surfaced from Jammu’s populated areas alone, five from Rajouri, one each from Samba, and Kathua districts, the official said.