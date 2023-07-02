Devastating winds in Kathua area | Relief provided to affected family

Kathua, July 2: Kathua Administration came to the rescue of a family from New Basti Kharote, whose house was damaged during a brief spell of rain and gusty winds.
Upon receiving news of a fallen tree damaging the house on Sunday afternoon, a team of Revenue Officials, led by the Naib Tehsildar scrambled to rescue the family and assess the damages caused to their property.
The District Administration swiftly mobilised its resources to assess the situation and provide necessary assistance. As a result, the affected family was provided with relief items such as tents, blankets and essential food items, ensuring their immediate needs were met.