Development, good governance missing on ground: NC

This he said while addressing party functionaries , and workers at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan, Jammu. Addressing the functionaries, Kamal said that it was naive to think that 5th, August, 2019 moves have changed the ground situation in Kashmir. “The people in Jammu, Kashmir, Chenab, and Pir Panjal have been ill-served by successive governments post 2015. The horrid experiments have failed like the others which were carried out in 53, and 84. It was projected that the moves will bring positive changes in the lives of JK people, but the reality is altogether different,” he said.