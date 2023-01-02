Development of Nagrota constituency on a complete halt: NC

Nagrota, Jan 2: Rattan Lal Gupta, Provincial President, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) while asserting that Nagrota constituency always received focused attention during NC regimes, accused the incumbent administration of subjecting it to utter neglect thus victimizing the people due to political vendetta.
In a statement, he lamented that development had come to a complete halt in the constituency.
This was expressed by Rattan Lal Gupta while addressing a party workers’ meeting held at Katal Batal (Nagrota) under the chairmanship of Rahmat Ali Chairman Block Development Council (BDC) Nagrota.
It is pertinent to mention here that Rattan Lal Gupta was the chief guest on the occasion and prominent among others present in the meeting were Khalid Najeev Suharwardy Provincial Vice President Jammu, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Vijay Lochan, Shamim Begum DDC Member, Kuldeep Sharma, Mangat Ram, Som Nath, Jaga Ram and Ashwani. Various significant issues came to be deliberated upon during the said workers’ meeting especially the issues related to basic amenities nowhere visible on ground due to which people in the area are suffering badly.
In his address during the meeting, Rattan Lal Gupta said that the area was on continuous focus for development during the successive National Conference regimes but now the area stands victimized by its utter neglect by the non-NC governments for so many years. He said that people are facing the wrath of present dispensation in every field so much so that they are struggling for survival amidst lack of basic amenities.
Enumerating the achievements of National Conference, the Provincial President said that it was the National Conference which played a significant role in setting up Administrative Units, SDM office, Tehsils and Niabats for development of the area. People of this area are well aware of the fact that major colleges, primary schools, roads, bridges, health centers were established in the area during NC regime, he added.
Rattan Lal Gupta lamented that the development has come to a complete halt in Nagrota constituency under the incumbent proxy regime of Bharatiya Janata Party and the bureaucrat-centric administration is least bothered to address the issues of the common people in absence of a duly elected representative government in place in this Union Territory. He said that it was the National Conference that initiated the recruitment drives for the youth of this area in belt forces and now the area has been ignored for the purpose by the present administration.
The senior NC leader urged the party workers to remain present among the people and not leave any stone unturned in further strengthening the party base at the grass roots level.