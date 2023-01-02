Development of Nagrota constituency on a complete halt: NC

It is pertinent to mention here that Rattan Lal Gupta was the chief guest on the occasion and prominent among others present in the meeting were Khalid Najeev Suharwardy Provincial Vice President Jammu, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Vijay Lochan, Shamim Begum DDC Member, Kuldeep Sharma, Mangat Ram, Som Nath, Jaga Ram and Ashwani. Various significant issues came to be deliberated upon during the said workers’ meeting especially the issues related to basic amenities nowhere visible on ground due to which people in the area are suffering badly.

In his address during the meeting, Rattan Lal Gupta said that the area was on continuous focus for development during the successive National Conference regimes but now the area stands victimized by its utter neglect by the non-NC governments for so many years. He said that people are facing the wrath of present dispensation in every field so much so that they are struggling for survival amidst lack of basic amenities.