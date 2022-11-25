Devender Rana calls for united efforts in bringing harmony, promoting peace

Akhnoor, Nov 25: Praying for universal brotherhood, the essence of Sanatan Dharma’s eternal philosophy of Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today called for putting united efforts for harmonious growth of the society besides promoting peace and tranquillity.
“The basic tenets of Sanatan Dharma and the great Indian civilization considers the world as a family and this ethos holds promise for global peace, especially now when the cold war is gripping the continents”, Rana said while interacting with devotees after participating in the Puran Ahuti of Maha Vishnu Yagya of 11 days at spiritually blessed Akhnoor this afternoon.
The Yagya was performed by Suresh Shastri which attracted thousands of devotees from various parts of Jammu all the eleven days.
Rana joined Suresh Shastri and hundreds of devotees in Parikrama. Devender Rana said in the recent years India has been taking a leading role for forging universal bonding in true spirit of “Vasudeva Kutumbakam’, be it the crisis unfolded by Covid pandemic or the Russia Ukraine conflict. This is because of the deeply ingrained Vedic philosophy, which does not differentiate between the people on regional, religious or continental basis but treats them as one. This effort has been appreciated globally. He said every Sanatani begins the day with the prayers of everyone to be happy, everyone to be in good health and everyone to prosper as they believe God in every particle, least to speak of human beings.
Rana stressed the crucial need of strengthening the bonds and amity and brotherhood, saying this has been the cornerstone of Indian ethos. He said the spiritual land of India has emanated the message of humanity from times immemorial and guided humanity to peace, prosperity and spiritual bliss. He urged the devotees, present in the congregation, to spread the message of love, peace and compassion, which, he said is imperative for national integration and promoting inclusiveness across the country and in Jammu and Kashmir. He hoped that everyone will play a role towards the growth of the society based on social justice and equality.
Suresh Shastri addressed the congregation and referred to the week-long event being held annually to promote spirituality. He said the hallmark of these discourses is to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood. He made a special reference to various evils inflicted to the society and stressed the need for imparting values among the youngsters.