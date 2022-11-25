Devender Rana calls for united efforts in bringing harmony, promoting peace

Rana stressed the crucial need of strengthening the bonds and amity and brotherhood, saying this has been the cornerstone of Indian ethos. He said the spiritual land of India has emanated the message of humanity from times immemorial and guided humanity to peace, prosperity and spiritual bliss. He urged the devotees, present in the congregation, to spread the message of love, peace and compassion, which, he said is imperative for national integration and promoting inclusiveness across the country and in Jammu and Kashmir. He hoped that everyone will play a role towards the growth of the society based on social justice and equality.

Suresh Shastri addressed the congregation and referred to the week-long event being held annually to promote spirituality. He said the hallmark of these discourses is to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood. He made a special reference to various evils inflicted to the society and stressed the need for imparting values among the youngsters.