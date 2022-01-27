Devender Rana calls on LG, raises issues of public importance
Srinagar, Jan 27: Former Legislator and BJP leader, Devender Singh Rana on Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan Jammu and raised various issues of public importance.
As per an official handout, Rana had a detailed interaction with the Lt Governor, wherein he projected several demands and issues pertaining to the release of pending payments under MGNREGA; age relaxation issue of the aspirants of Combined Competitive Exams; regularization of daily wagers; expediting pending Class-IV recruitment, besides joining issue of compilers and concerns of BSF/CISF aspirants and vocational trainers.
The Lt Governor observed that the UT government is formulating development plans and policies reflective of needs and aspirations of the people of J&K and assured him of due consideration of the genuine issues projected during the interaction, the handout read.
It further added that the Lt Governor urged Rana to continue his endeavors for promoting public welfare on all fronts.