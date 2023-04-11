Devender Rana thanks LG for deferring power tariff hike

Devender Rana, who also oversees the working of industries, tourism, trade, transport and cooperative cells was flanked by conveners and co-conveners of the respective cells.”The Federation of Industries had vehemently sought the intervention in getting the issue resolved as any move by the Jammu Power Development Corporation to increase the power tariff would be detrimental to the growth of industry. They had pleaded that the further increase to the already hike of 25 to 38 per cent in the power tariff effected in October, 2022 was not desirable as Jammu and Kashmir was bearing a little less than the tariff structure in neighbouring Punjab and more than Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

Rana said that the Lieutenant Governor has been agile to the genuine problems of the people and whenever approached, he has examined and decided the issues keeping in view the public interest. He also lauded the efforts being made for holistic development, rapid industrialisation, massive infrastructural interventions post August 5, 2019 political developments, as part of the Prime Minister’s mission of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas.