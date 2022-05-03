Devender Rana visits Sidhra mosque, greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Srinagar, May 03: Former MLA and senior BJP leader Devender Rana on Tuesday visited the Sidhra mosque in Jammu and greeted the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
“I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. I pray to Almighty that Eid brings prosperity and peace to Jammu and Kashmir,” said Rana while talking to reporters at the mosque.
“I pray that this Eid strengthens the brotherhood and defeats the dividing forces,” he said.
Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated today across Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country.