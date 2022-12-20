Devender Rana calls on LG

Rana held an exhaustive discussion with the Lieutenant Governor on several issues of various sections of the society including that of daily wagers, Asha Workers, SC & KP Migrants, welfare of families and children of Martyrs. Discussions were also held on the development of Industry and cooperative sector in J&K and fast track recruitment of vacant posts in government departments.

The Lt Governor assured Rana of due consideration and appropriate action on all genuine issues highlighted by him.