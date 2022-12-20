Jammu

Devender Rana calls on LG

Devender Rana calls on LG
Photo: Jammu and Kashmir Information Department
GK NEWS NETWORK

Jammu, Dec 20: Senior BJP leader and former Legislator  Devender Singh Rana met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today at the Raj Bhavan here.

Rana held an exhaustive discussion with the  Lieutenant Governor on several issues of various sections of the society including that of daily wagers, Asha Workers, SC & KP Migrants, welfare of families and children of Martyrs. Discussions were also held on the development of Industry and cooperative sector in J&K and fast track recruitment of vacant posts in government departments.

The Lt Governor assured  Rana of due consideration and appropriate action on all genuine issues highlighted by him.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com