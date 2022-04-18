DG, 11 Directors among 12 J&K Accounts Service officers transferred

Jammu, Apr 18: One Director General and eleven Directors were among twelve officers of J&K Accounts Service transferred and posted in a rejig affected by the Finance Department on Monday.
As per an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department Atal Dulloo, in the interest of administration, these officers have been transferred and posted with immediate effect.
Parvez Sajad Sofi Director General, J&K Funds Organization has been transferred and posted as Director General Local Fund Audit & Pensions, J&K against available vacancy.
Rajesh Talwar Director Finance SKUAST, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Director Finance, Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs Department vice Ashok Kumar; Neeraj Gupta Bakshi, Director Accounts & Treasuries, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Director Funds Organization, J&K vice Parvez Sajad Sofi and Shaheen Mohd Ashraf Director Accounts & Treasuries, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Director Finance, ARI & Trainings Department vice Suresh Kumar Koul.
Rajesh Chander Kotwal Director Finance, Industries & Commerce Department has been transferred and posted as Director, Accounts & Treasuries, Jammu vice Neeraj Gupta Bakshi; Suresh Kumar Koul, Director Finance, ARI & Trainings Department has been transferred and posted as Director Finance, Industries & Commerce Department vice Rajesh Chander Kotwal and Reyaz Ahmad Shah, Director Finance, General Administration Department has been transferred and posted as Director Finance, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj vice Ab. Hamid Kumar.
Ashok Kumar, Director Finance, Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs Department has been transferred and posted as Director Finance, General Administration Department vice Reyaz Ahmad Shah while Ab. Hamid Kumar, Director Finance, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has been transferred and posted as Director, Accounts & Treasuries, Kashmir vice Shaheen Mohd Ashraf.
Madan Lal Director Finance Housing Board, J&K has been transferred and posted as Director Finance SKUAST, Jammu vice Rajesh Talwar; Sukhwant Kour Sasan, Director Finance, Funds Organization, Divisional office Jammu has been transferred and posted as Director Finance J&K Cooperative Department vice Sanjay Kumar and Archana Kumari, Director Finance, Directorate of Social Welfare Department, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Director Finance, Housing Board, J&K vice Madan Lal.