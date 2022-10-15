DG BRO inspects ongoing construction work of Sungal tunnel

He said that the total approximate cost of the project is Rs 3600 crores.

“The Sungal tunnel (Sangal village - 260 meter), will be constructed with a low budget tunnel i.e., total cost Rs 423 crores – transportation tunnel - due to its aggressive building design,”said the DG BRO while speaking to journalists.

He said that the work on both ends of the tunnel has started. 70 meters of tunnel has been dug from Akhnoor side and on the other end of the tunnel, they have dug around 162 meters of tunnel and it is expected to be completed in the next two years on August 24. It will reduce the distance of eight kms and the highway will be made straight with widening work also in progress, he added.