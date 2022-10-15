DG BRO inspects ongoing construction work of Sungal tunnel

Jammu, Oct 15: Director General of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary today inspected the ongoing work on Sungal tunnel on Akhnoor-Poonch NH-144.
On Jammu-Poonch highway, he said that they are going to construct four tunnels and work on Sungal tunnel has started and they will also reduce the turns on the highway to reduce the distance on the highway.
He said that the total approximate cost of the project is Rs 3600 crores.
“The Sungal tunnel (Sangal village - 260 meter), will be constructed with a low budget tunnel i.e., total cost Rs 423 crores – transportation tunnel - due to its aggressive building design,”said the DG BRO while speaking to journalists.
He said that the work on both ends of the tunnel has started. 70 meters of tunnel has been dug from Akhnoor side and on the other end of the tunnel, they have dug around 162 meters of tunnel and it is expected to be completed in the next two years on August 24. It will reduce the distance of eight kms and the highway will be made straight with widening work also in progress, he added.
Besides this tunnel, he said three more tunnels will also be constructed on the same alignment to reduce the distance.
“The double laning of Akhnoor to Poonch has eight sections out of which work on six sections is in progress and work on the remaining two sections will also be started soon,” he said.
Besides being a strategic road, he said that this road will provide opportunities of development to the people of Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch.
Pertinently, the four tunnels on Akhnoor - Poonch highway are being constructed to bypass congested towns and it would help in reducing the journey. These bridges to be constructed Kandi village (57.11 meter), Nowshera near Tain Bridge (102 meter) and Bhimber village (260 meter).