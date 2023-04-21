DG BSF reviews security scenario along IB, LoC in Jammu

Jammu, April 21: Director General (DG) Border Security Force, Dr S L Thaosen today reviewed the security situation along the International Border in Jammu and Line of Control during a high level meet at BSF Headquarters Palora.
The DG BSF was welcomed by ADG (Western Command), P V Rama Sastry, IG, BSF Jammu, D K Boora and other officers.
On this occasion, Inspector General of BSF, D K Boora gave a detailed presentation to the DG at Frontier Headquarter BSF Paloura Camp, covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination on the International Border in Jammu and Line of Control in wake of the recent incident in Mendhar.
The IG Jammu Frontier described the general security scenario of AOR, covering the deployment pattern of BSF Battalions and their robust domination aspects on the complete Jammu IB.
Meanwhile, the DG BSF briefed the field commanders about recent threats being faced by the BSF on LoC and Jammu IB.
A special emphasis was given to the domination of LoC and IB due to recent incidents in Jammu and Rajouri area.