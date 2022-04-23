DG NIA visits Palli Panchayat, Sunjwan encounter site

Jammu, Apr 23: Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Kuldeep Singh on Saturday visited Sunjwan encounter site in Jammu district as well as the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ public rally in Palli Panchayat in Samba district to review the security arrangements.
DG CRPF Kuldeep Singh - also holding charge of DG NIA - visited the Sunjwan encounter site and he was accompanied by the Inspector General, CRPF, Jammu Sector, PS Ranpise.
During his visit, he visited the encounter site in Sunjwan in which two Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants were killed by the security forces in an encounter that took place on April 22. He was also briefed about the security situation following the encounter with the militants. “Yes, I have reviewed the situation. CRPF and J&K Police have thwarted a major terror attack,” responded the NIA DG to the question of media persons.
To another question whether the NIA will take over the Sunjwan attack case, the NIA Chief said that “It will depend… we will see as nothing can be said at the moment.” The NIA team and other investigating agencies had also visited the encounter site in Sunjwan on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, Singh also visited the Palli Panchayat in Samba and reviewed the security arrangements. This was a day before the scheduled visit of the Prime Minister to mark the Panchayat Raj Diwas.