DG NIA visits Palli Panchayat, Sunjwan encounter site

DG CRPF Kuldeep Singh - also holding charge of DG NIA - visited the Sunjwan encounter site and he was accompanied by the Inspector General, CRPF, Jammu Sector, PS Ranpise.

During his visit, he visited the encounter site in Sunjwan in which two Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants were killed by the security forces in an encounter that took place on April 22. He was also briefed about the security situation following the encounter with the militants. “Yes, I have reviewed the situation. CRPF and J&K Police have thwarted a major terror attack,” responded the NIA DG to the question of media persons.