‘DGGI will improve particular areas of governance in districts’

In J&K, for this index, 10 sectors, 58 indicators and 116 data sets were identified keeping in view the central and the J&K government priorities. The ranking of districts under the index will bring about healthy competition amongst districts which in turn will benefit the citizens and improve their living standards. This initiative which is first of its kind exercise in J&K will leverage the districts to make improvements in the particular area of governance. The launch ceremony of DGGI was webcast all over India. During the event, the core team involved in development of DGGI like V Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG, Government of India, Shri Saurabh Bhagat, Director General, J&K IMPARD and Reva Sharma, Director Training, J&K IMPARD, Jammu were felicitated. The efforts of Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, J&K; Shabbeer Shaikh, Director Centre for Good Governance, Hyderabad as technical partner for the development of DGGI and Satvir Kour, Director General Economics and Statistics Department J&K were also lauded and they were also felicitated for their contribution.