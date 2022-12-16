DGP, all ranks of JKP condole demise

Jammu, Dec 16: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh and all ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday condoled the sad demise of ADGP (retired) Masud Choudhary.
In his condolence message, the DGP expressed his grief over the loss of a prominent educator, social reformer, an administrator and a par excellent Police officer. He said that the officer was a great source of knowledge and a great human being. “His services and contributions to the organization and to the society will always be remembered,” DGP said.
DGP Dilbag Singh, Commandant General HG, CD and SDRF Dr B Srinivas, Special DG Crime J&K A K Choudhary, ADsGP Mukesh Singh, M K Sinha, Danesh Rana and other top serving and retired officers of J&K Police attended the wreath laying ceremony of the deceased officer at Channi Himmat, Jammu.
DGP conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and relatives of the deceased officer on behalf of the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Police Pariwar’ and prayed for the departed soul.