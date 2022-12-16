DGP, all ranks of JKP condole demise

DGP Dilbag Singh, Commandant General HG, CD and SDRF Dr B Srinivas, Special DG Crime J&K A K Choudhary, ADsGP Mukesh Singh, M K Sinha, Danesh Rana and other top serving and retired officers of J&K Police attended the wreath laying ceremony of the deceased officer at Channi Himmat, Jammu.

DGP conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and relatives of the deceased officer on behalf of the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Police Pariwar’ and prayed for the departed soul.