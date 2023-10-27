DGP, chairperson PWWA visit Police Hospital Jammu

Srinagar, Oct 27: The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh accompanied by Chairperson Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA) Dr Rubinder Kaur today visited Police Hospital Jammu where he inaugurated various more facilities for the hospital.
IGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain, IGP Armed Jammu, M N Tiwari , DIsG Shreedhar Patil, Sarah Rizvi, Nisha Nathyal, SSP PCR Jammu Sargun Shukla, CO IR 18th Bn Kulbir Singh, SSP Jammu Dr Vinod Kumar, CO 1st Women Bn Rashmi Wazir, CO IR 14th Bn Anita Sharma, SSP Security Jammu i Shemsher Hussain, SSP Traffic Jammu, doctors and staff of Police Hospital Jammu and other jurisdictional Police officers were present on the occasion.
The DGP was received by IGP, Jammu Zone, i Anand Jain and other senior officers and was presented guard of honour on his arrival. He then inaugurated Labour Room, Prostho Lab (Dental), FNAC section and fully Automated Biochemistry Analyzer of Pathology, additional facilities for the hospital.
The DGP complimented the Medical Superintendent Police Hospital Jammu Dr Meenakshi Kotwal and her team for providing excellent Medicare facilities to the Police personnel and their families. He said that the Police Headquarter has been keen and concerned in making the Police hospitals as state-of-the-art healthcare where the members of the Police Pariwar have access to the specialist Medicare facilities. He said that the Police Hospital has achieved a good reputation in providing all the facilities to the patients. He advised the doctors to work with more dedication in providing best possible health care services to policemen and their families. He directed the doctors to put in best possible efforts in serving the members of the J&K Police Pariwar.