DGP, chairperson PWWA visit Police Hospital Jammu

IGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain, IGP Armed Jammu, M N Tiwari , DIsG Shreedhar Patil, Sarah Rizvi, Nisha Nathyal, SSP PCR Jammu Sargun Shukla, CO IR 18th Bn Kulbir Singh, SSP Jammu Dr Vinod Kumar, CO 1st Women Bn Rashmi Wazir, CO IR 14th Bn Anita Sharma, SSP Security Jammu i Shemsher Hussain, SSP Traffic Jammu, doctors and staff of Police Hospital Jammu and other jurisdictional Police officers were present on the occasion.

The DGP was received by IGP, Jammu Zone, i Anand Jain and other senior officers and was presented guard of honour on his arrival. He then inaugurated Labour Room, Prostho Lab (Dental), FNAC section and fully Automated Biochemistry Analyzer of Pathology, additional facilities for the hospital.