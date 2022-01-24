DGP chairs State Steering Committee meet

Jammu, Jan 24: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Monday chaired the State Steering Committee Meeting for the implementation of Nation-wide Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) Number 112 in Jammu Kashmir.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the meeting was attended by ADGP Headquarters M K Sinha, IGP Headquarters Garib Dass, SSP PCR Jammu Haseeb Mughal, AIG (P&T) PHQ Gurinderpal Singh, CAO PHQ, and DySP IMS at PHQ.
The statement said that the main agenda of the meeting was the integration of helplines of other emergency departments like Fire and Emergency Department, Health and Medical Emergency Department, Social Welfare Emergency numbers and State Disaster Management Authority with ERSS in J&K.
The other agenda point was setting up of Mini Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) at PCR Jammu. Speaking on the occasion the DGP directed the participating committee members to take all the necessary initiative to fast track the process to ensure integration of other already existing helpline emergency numbers with ERSS setup as soon as possible in Jammu and Kashmir.
He directed the C-DAC agency to liaise with SSP PCR Jammu to work out modalities for integration of ERSS with other emergency departments and also work at tentative financial implications involved for the purpose.