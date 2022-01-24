DGP chairs State Steering Committee meet

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the meeting was attended by ADGP Headquarters M K Sinha, IGP Headquarters Garib Dass, SSP PCR Jammu Haseeb Mughal, AIG (P&T) PHQ Gurinderpal Singh, CAO PHQ, and DySP IMS at PHQ.

The statement said that the main agenda of the meeting was the integration of helplines of other emergency departments like Fire and Emergency Department, Health and Medical Emergency Department, Social Welfare Emergency numbers and State Disaster Management Authority with ERSS in J&K.