DGP chairs task force meeting on border management

Agenda of the meeting covered various issues on Border Management like better interagency coordination, problems being faced by civilians residing in these areas and identification of gaps in the implementation of decisions taken in previous meetings.

At the outset, DGP J&K outlined the objectives of the Task Force constituted with the aim of enhancing the coordination and synergy amongst various stakeholders, especially in context of the present and emerging challenges and the way forward. Addressing the meeting, the DGP stressed on the importance of smooth sharing of information. He further emphasized on the use of technology for better surveillance as well as for strengthening of the anti-infiltration grid.