DGP chairs task force meeting on border management

Jammu, Feb 24: The Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh chaired a meeting of the Border Management Task Force, which was attended by various senior officers of Army, BSF, Police and Civil Administration, to review the management of the International Border, a press note said.
Agenda of the meeting covered various issues on Border Management like better interagency coordination, problems being faced by civilians residing in these areas and identification of gaps in the implementation of decisions taken in previous meetings.
At the outset, DGP J&K outlined the objectives of the Task Force constituted with the aim of enhancing the coordination and synergy amongst various stakeholders, especially in context of the present and emerging challenges and the way forward. Addressing the meeting, the DGP stressed on the importance of smooth sharing of information. He further emphasized on the use of technology for better surveillance as well as for strengthening of the anti-infiltration grid.
Referring to the recommendations of the DGP/IGP conference, the DGP reiterated the earlier instructions on the conduct of detailed household survey of the border areas. He also underlined the importance of Civic Action Programmes and other community engagement activities in these areas. Vulnerability Mapping, keeping previous terror incidents in mind, was another important point flagged by the DGP.