DGP decorates Haseeb-Ur-Rehman with DIG rank

Jammu, Jan 16: The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Sing decorated Haseeb-Ur-Rehman with DIG rank in a pipping ceremony at Police Headquarters here today. ADGP Headquarters PHQ, M K Sinha was also present on the occasion.
The DGP and ADGP Hqrs congratulated the officer and his family. They wished him good luck for the new assignment and a successful career ahead.
Shri Haseeb-Ur-Rehman has been posted as DIG, Railways J&K. He has also been assigned to look after the work of State Investigation Unit (SIU), Jammu.