DGP decorates newly promoted DIG, Inspectors & SI

The officers who were decorated with ranks include, DIG Umesh Kumar (SO to ADGP Railways), Inspectors (M) Shri Bhagwan Singh & Bashir Ahmad, and Sub-Inspector (M) Bashir Ahmad.

On the occasion, the DGP, J&K, congratulated the officers and their families and expressed hope that they will continue to work with the same zeal and dedication for the department and for the people.