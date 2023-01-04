DGP decorates newly promoted DIG, Inspectors & SI

Jammu, Jan 4: Dilbag Singh Director General of Police, J&K, decorated newly promoted officers of different ranks at Police Headquarters (PHQ) here today.
The officers who were decorated with ranks include, DIG Umesh Kumar (SO to ADGP Railways), Inspectors (M) Shri Bhagwan Singh & Bashir Ahmad, and Sub-Inspector (M) Bashir Ahmad.
On the occasion, the DGP, J&K, congratulated the officers and their families and expressed hope that they will continue to work with the same zeal and dedication for the department and for the people.
Danesh Rana ADGP (Coord.) PHQ, IGP Headquarters PHQ B S Tuti, SSP CICE CID Hqrs. Sandeep Choudhary and AIG (Pers.) PHQ Ramesh Angral were present on the occasion. The officers wished them luck for future assignments.
Pertinent to mention here that, Police Headquarters has ordered 5161 promotions during the year 2022 that includes one of the biggest promotion bonanza on the eve of New Year 2023, in which 1347 ASIs of Executive and Armed Wing were promoted besides 91 personnel were given out of turn promotions in the previous year.