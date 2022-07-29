DGP decorates newly promoted DySPs, sub-inspector

Jammu, July 29 : Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh decorated newly promoted DySPs and a sub inspector who were recently promoted to the present rank, at PHQ Jammu
ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh, IGP Traffic, J&K, Vikramjit Singh, DIG, JSK Range Vivek Gupta DPT, J&K Shridhar Patil were present on the occasion.
The DySPs who were decorated with ranks included Lekh Raj, Neeraj Sarna, Adil Rashid, Devinder Gupta, Neeraj Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Kuldeep Raj. The DGP also decorated Sandeep Sharma with Sub Inspector rank.
On the occasion, DGP J&K congratulated the officers and their families and impressed upon them to work with more dedication for the people and department.