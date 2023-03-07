DGP Dilbag Singh greets people on Shab-e-Baraat

Jammu, Mar 7: The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has greeted Police Pariwar and the people of J&K on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Baraat and hoped that the occasion would be harbinger of peace and development in the UT.
In his message, the DGP described the occasion as an opportunity to seek almighty's mercy and pray for peace and well-being of the entire humanity.
The DGP said that on this auspicious occasion we should vow to be compassionate and work towards strengthening UT's age old harmonious co-existence and amity and peace among people.