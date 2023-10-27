DGP Dilbag Singh reviews security scenario in Ramban

Jammu, Oct 27: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today visited Delta Force Headquarters at Dharmund in Ramban district.
According to a press note, he discussed present security scenario of Doda and Kishtwar range and Udhampur and Ramban range with the army and police officers.
On his arrival he was received by GOC, Delta Force, Maj Gen Upkar Chander, DIG DKR range Dr Sunil Gupta, DIG Udhampur Reasi Range Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, Col GS Vikram, SP Ramban Mohita Sharma, SSP Udhampur Joginder Singh and SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom.
During the DGPs visit a threadbare discussion was held regarding the present security scenario and existing challenges. The officers also discussed highway security measures.
The DGP emphasised for enhancing synergy between the forces and for putting in joint efforts in eliminating the remaining terrorists in J&K. Counter measures for narco trade were also discussed.
The officers briefed the DGP regarding the measures taken by the counter terrorism grid.