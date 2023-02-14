DGP directs officers to make  33rd Police Public Mela a success

Jammu, Feb 14: The Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh today chaired an officers meeting to review the arrangements for the 33rd Police Public Mela, to be held at Gulshan Ground on 19 th of this month.
The meeting was attended by Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF, B. Srinivas, Spl DsG R.R Swain, Shri A.K Choudhary, ADsGP SJM Gillani, Dr S D Singh Jamwal, Mukesh Singh, M.K Sinha, Sunil Kumar, Danesh Rana, IGsP Vikramjeet Singh and B S Tuti, DIsG Sarah Rizvi, Imtiaz Ismail, Shridhar Patil, Nisha Nathyal, AIsG of PHQ, SSP Jammu, SSP Crime Jammu, SSP PTWS, SSP Security, SSP PCR/APCR Jammu, SO to ADGP Armed J&K, all Jammu based JKAP/IRP Commandants, C/O SDRF 2nd Bn, DPT J&K, Medical Superintendent Police Hospital Jammu, IC Drug De-addiction Centre Jammu, Principal Police Public School Jammu, and other officers of PHQ/APHQ.
The DGP while speaking on the occasion said that due to COVID-19 the event is being organized in full scale after a gap of three years and directed the officers to ensure that the event is very well organized. The DGP directed for proper arrangements for the people visiting the event particularly for the aged citizens. He stressed upon the different committee heads constituted for the event to ensure that there is no loose end left unattended. He directed the officers to make arrangements that the coupons are available to the general masses at convenient places.
The DGP directed the officers to make all necessary security arrangements in and around the venue and ensure smooth conduct of the Mela. He emphasized upon the officers for making sufficient arrangements of traffic, vehicle parking, medical facility etc. He directed the officers for making adequate arrangements for the public, saying that the event is highly popular and footfalls are likely to be very high.